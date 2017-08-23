St. Louis Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal needs Tommy John surgery on his injured pitching elbow and will miss the rest of the season.

Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch told reporters Wednesday that Rosenthal will undergo the surgery next week. The Cardinals had transferred the hard-throwing right-hander to the 60-day disabled list earlier in the day.

Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday with right posterior elbow irritation. He is 3-4 with a 3.40 ERA and 11 saves this season.

Rosenthal was moved to make room on the 40-man roster for left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals also optioned right-hander Josh Lucas to Memphis.