Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton blew a save in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics, ending his American League-record streak at 60 consecutive save chances converted.

He entered in the ninth inning with a 7-5 lead and allowed two runs on three hits before being pulled.

Britton's last blown save was Sept. 20, 2015, at Tropicana Field.

Eric Gagne holds the major league record of 84 consecutive save chances converted.