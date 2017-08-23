The Boston Red Sox have acquired outfielder Rajai Davis in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

In return, Boston will send minor league outfielder Rafael Rincones to Oakland.

The deal comes on the same day the Red Sox placed center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb.

Davis, 36, posted a .233/.294/.353 slash line with five home runs and 18 RBIs with Oakland this season.

To make room on its 40-man roster, Boston designated outfielder Steve Selsky for assignment.