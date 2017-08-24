Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is not ready to rejoin the rotation Friday as the team had hoped, manager Dusty Baker told reporters Wednesday.

Scherzer continues to battle a sore neck that landed him on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 18.

"I'm a couple days behind," the right-hander said. "It's just a tight band in my neck, and it's still locking up on me. Nothing to worry about. We're in an order of days, not weeks."

Baker says he hopes Scherzer can throw a bullpen in the next day or two, but it all depends on how the neck progresses.

Also Wednesday, Nationals reliever Ryan Madson left to visit a hand and finger specialist in Arizona as he continues to deal with a right finger sprain.