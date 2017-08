New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto suffered a dislocated left shoulder Thursday, crumpling to the ground in pain after after a hard swing against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Conforto, who is hitting .280 with 27 home runs, took a hard cut at a pitch from Arizona's Robbie Ray on a 2-0 pitch and collapsed to the ground on his follow through.

He walked off the field holding his left shoulder and was replaced by Brandon Nimmo.