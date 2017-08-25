        <
        >

          White Sox lose Yoan Moncada, Leury Garcia to injuries

          10:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada and outfielder Leury Garcia have left their game against the Minnesota Twins with injuries.

          Moncada, widely regarded as one of baseball's top prospects, was replaced in the field before the Twins batted in the sixth inning. The team says he has shin splints in his right leg.

          It looked as if Moncada's leg was bothering him after he slid home safely in the fourth.

          Garcia was pulled after three innings with back stiffness on his right side. He is day-to-day. Alen Hanson replaced him in right field Thursday night.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.