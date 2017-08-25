Check out the swag MLB players are sporting this weekend

Players Weekend has arrived, and with it a chance for major leaguers to show off their personalities -- not just through nicknames on the back of their youth league-inspired jerseys, but through their equipment as well.

Custom-designed cleats, bats, mitts, batting gloves and inspirational patches are permitted over the weekend. Players took to social media to share the gear they'll be sporting.

Pumped to spend MLB's first #PlayersWeekend in Toronto and to finally have a name on the back that doesn't stretch armpit to armpit pic.twitter.com/kVqK5cnSaX — Trevor Hildenberger (@t_hildy) August 25, 2017

Wouldn't be where I am today without my parents! #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/ybg5GMGvcW — Matt Reynolds (@ReyRey_5) August 25, 2017

Remembering all the fun times growing up playing little league ball in Marietta Ga. Miss those days @RedSox #fullerspark #playersweekend pic.twitter.com/b7Z9tPb9m1 — Blaine Boyer (@btboyer81) August 25, 2017

Stay close to people who feel like sunshine ☀️☀️☀️ #playersweekend pic.twitter.com/kjNpuIQOX4 — 🦉Mike Clevinger 🌺 (@Mike_Anthony13) August 25, 2017

Statue of Liberty 12's @jumpman23 #Ddawg #playersweekend #homegrown #nyc A post shared by Dellin Betances (@dbetances68) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Can't forget the sneakers to go with the uni!! #saxytime #JK22uncorked #playersweekend A post shared by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

#playersweekend 260 was my dad badge number for city of Miami fire dept in liberty city (station 9) A post shared by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Safe to say, we're impressed.