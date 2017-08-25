Check out the swag MLB players are sporting this weekend

Players Weekend has arrived, and with it a chance for major leaguers to show off their personalities -- not just through nicknames on the back of their youth league-inspired jerseys, but through their equipment as well.
Custom-designed cleats, bats, mitts, batting gloves and inspirational patches are permitted over the weekend. Players took to social media to share the gear they'll be sporting.
First 👀 #playersweekend
Thanks @Mache275 for the design pic.twitter.com/6iTp1sLoPA
— Yoenis Cespedes (@ynscspds) August 25, 2017
Check out my custom @MarucciSports bats for #Playersweekend. Getting excited! pic.twitter.com/acNnnHLmn0
— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) August 23, 2017
Pumped to spend MLB's first #PlayersWeekend in Toronto and to finally have a name on the back that doesn't stretch armpit to armpit pic.twitter.com/kVqK5cnSaX
— Trevor Hildenberger (@t_hildy) August 25, 2017
Thank you @UABaseball and @sluggernation for the #PlayersWeekend gear pic.twitter.com/yrtjMfIoej
— Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) August 25, 2017
Wouldn't be where I am today without my parents! #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/ybg5GMGvcW
— Matt Reynolds (@ReyRey_5) August 25, 2017
Win, Dance, and Repeat! @victussports with the custom bats 👀🔥 #SkiSlopes#PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/04CvtCV5XC
— Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) August 25, 2017
Here is my gear #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/HiJLD88PiM
— Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) August 25, 2017
#playersweekend forgot to submit a nickname 😬 pic.twitter.com/yZRbi63yvZ
— Mitch Haniger (@M_Hanny17) August 25, 2017
Dad has officially made it. @FlashGJr @ChristianYelich @bour41 #BrushYourTeeth #CurfewAtMidnight #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/g8XTqhInIb
— AJ Ellis (@AJEllis17) August 25, 2017
Remembering all the fun times growing up playing little league ball in Marietta Ga. Miss those days @RedSox #fullerspark #playersweekend pic.twitter.com/b7Z9tPb9m1
— Blaine Boyer (@btboyer81) August 25, 2017
My #PlayersWeekend cleats! pic.twitter.com/i5fTZ2Pvz6
— Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) August 25, 2017
It's true. #Unicorn #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/g1DjqfaTu4
— Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) August 25, 2017
Stay close to people who feel like sunshine ☀️☀️☀️ #playersweekend pic.twitter.com/kjNpuIQOX4
— 🦉Mike Clevinger 🌺 (@Mike_Anthony13) August 25, 2017
Mom Dad #Vandy #playersweekend pic.twitter.com/kvXhGrMUq2
— Sonny Gray (@SonnyGray2) August 25, 2017
Here's tonight's Las Vegas @adidasbaseball cleats I'll be wearing to support spinal cord injury research @WFLWorldRun #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/GBxUROqsGO
— Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) August 25, 2017
S/O to @MarucciSports for this sick bat! 😉 #PlayersWeekend 😁#Mr.Smile pic.twitter.com/cDhd9ztBhG
— Francisco Lindor (@Lindor12BC) August 25, 2017
My bat vs @Cody_Bellinger 's bat. Just two guys that rake! #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/2SWsy6CrG0
— Alex Wood (@Awood45) August 25, 2017
#PlayerWeekend#eatlikeyoumeanit 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/87esmCDQyc
— Cj Edwards (@CEdwardsSBS) August 25, 2017
Safe to say, we're impressed.