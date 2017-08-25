        <
        >

          Check out the swag MLB players are sporting this weekend

          4:13 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Players Weekend has arrived, and with it a chance for major leaguers to show off their personalities -- not just through nicknames on the back of their youth league-inspired jerseys, but through their equipment as well.

          Custom-designed cleats, bats, mitts, batting gloves and inspirational patches are permitted over the weekend. Players took to social media to share the gear they'll be sporting.

          Statue of Liberty 12's @jumpman23 #Ddawg #playersweekend #homegrown #nyc

          A post shared by Dellin Betances (@dbetances68) on

          Can't forget the sneakers to go with the uni!! #saxytime #JK22uncorked #playersweekend

          A post shared by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on

          #playersweekend 260 was my dad badge number for city of Miami fire dept in liberty city (station 9)

          A post shared by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on

          Safe to say, we're impressed.

