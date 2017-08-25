The Cleveland Indians said they'll shut down lefty reliever Andrew Miller from throwing for the next five to seven days after a followup medical exam revealed that he has tendinitis in his right knee.

"All doctors are encouraged he will respond well to a conservative throwing program,'' the Indians said in a statement. But the team said a definitive time frame for Miller's return won't be established until he begins his throwing program.

The Indians placed Miller on the 10-day disabled list after Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. Miller threw only seven pitches before walking off the mound in discomfort and heading to the clubhouse. It was his second trip to the DL this month with the same injury.

Miller, the MVP of the 2016 American League Championship Series and a dominant figure in Cleveland's run to the World Series, is 4-3 with a 1.65 in 48 appearances this season. He has a 0.78 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 54 innings.

The Indians also made a roster move Friday, recalling left-handed pitcher Ryan Merritt from their Triple-A Columbus farm club and optioning right-hander Shawn Armstrong to Columbus.