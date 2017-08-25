In the middle of several hit batsmen and ejections, Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine's disagreement turns physical as punches fly. (0:38)

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been suspended seven games for inciting the first benches-clearing incident and fighting during Thursday's game against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, MLB announced Friday.

Editor's Picks Wild Yanks-Tigers clashes lead to 8 ejections Tigers star Miguel Cabrera and Yankees backup catcher Austin Romine fought at home plate during the sixth inning of Thursday's game, which led to both dugouts clearing in a melee at Comerica Park. It didn't end there.

Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez received a four-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches. Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson also was suspended four games for intentionally throwing a pitch at Todd Frazier while warnings were in place for both sides.

Yankees catcher Austin Romine received a two-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was given a one-game suspension for the intentional actions of Wilson while warnings were in place

All five also received undisclosed fines. Others who were fined for their actions during the incidents were Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach/acting manager Rob Thomson, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias. In addition, two members of the Yankees -- first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier -- received fines for entering the field while being on the disabled list.

The initial incident occurred when Cabrera and Romine fought at home plate, leading both dugouts to clear during the sixth inning. The fight was part of a crazy day of punches and hit batters exchanged between the sides. Both were ejected, but they were not alone. In separate incidents, Girardi and Kahnle were ejected in the sixth inning, Thomson and reliever Dellin Betances were ejected in the seventh, and Ausmus and Wilson were ejected in the eighth.

A series of events led to Cabrera and Romine jawing in the sixth. Cabrera made the first move by pushing Romine in the chest and taking a swing.

Just before the fight, Yankees reliever Kahnle had fired a pitch behind Cabrera. Kahnle was immediately thrown out by plate ump Carlos Torres.

This set off Girardi, who bolted from the road dugout. Girardi made a scene, kicking dirt and forcefully arguing that the ejection was unjust. Girardi said the umpires didn't understand the game. What likely got Girardi going was that Tigers starter Michael Fulmer remained in the game and was not warned after hitting Sanchez on the hip in the fifth inning. An inning earlier, in the fourth, Sanchez had homered off Fulmer.

The ejections continued in the seventh inning. Betances was tossed after hitting the Tigers' James McCann in the helmet with a 98 mph fastball. Betances was ejected only after Ausmus argued. This led Thomson, the Yankees' acting manager, to lose it, and he was ejected as well.

In the eighth, the Tigers' Wilson hit Frazier near his left hip. Wilson was ejected, along with Ausmus. Both benches cleared, and while there was shoving, no more punches were thrown.