BOSTON -- Another Red Sox second baseman has gone down to an injury at the feet of Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado.

Eduardo Nunez left Friday night's game in the second inning with a sprained left wrist and thumb. He was attempting to field an errant throw by catcher Sandy Leon and landed awkwardly on his left arm after colliding with Machado, who was attempting to steal second base.

Machado's slide appeared to be within the rules. And unlike four months ago, when he slid hard into second baseman Dustin Pedroia, resulting in the aggravation of an injury to Pedroia's surgically repaired left knee, the Red Sox didn't give any indication that they believed Machado's slide was out of bounds.

X-rays on Nunez's wrist and thumb were negative. The Sox classified him as day-to-day.

Nunez, a veteran utility infielder who has been filling in at second base for Pedroia, has played exceedingly well since being acquired last month in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. In 24 games with the Red Sox, he is batting .336 with a .936 OPS. Nunez has six homers in 107 at-bats with the Red Sox after hitting four homers in 302 at-bats with the Giants.

Three nights earlier, Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also suffered a sprained left thumb. Bradley was placed on the disabled list and isn't expected to return for several weeks.