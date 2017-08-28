The best things we saw during MLB Players Weekend

This past weekend, Major League Baseball let their players embrace the little kid that might just be inside every one of us and -- to borrow from Bryce Harper -- "made baseball fun again."

While decked out in Little League-like pullover jerseys featuring their nicknames, players were free to strut their stuff and show some personality on the field with more than off-beat threads, donning personal shoulder patches to offer thanks as well as custom cleats, bats, batting gloves and mitts.

Here's a rundown of some of the best stuff we saw over Players Weekend.

Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports

Given the national phenomenon Aaron Judge has become as both a slugging prodigy and the inspiration of legions of bewigged fans in Yankee Stadium, of course he had to go there.

Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

The expression Jose Altuve made while hitting a two-run homer against the Angels on Saturday looked eerily similar to the image on his bat.

Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Houston native Anthony Rendon planned to wear custom cleats honoring his hometown before Tropical Storm Harvey swept through the city, but admitted it carried extra weight with the Nationals playing in the Sunday Night Baseball game. "It definitely means a lot," Rendon told ESPN.com's Eddie Matz. "It's something more to play for. ... Maybe someone will see it and know we're thinking about them."

Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports

Panda met bobcat -- err, Pablo Sandoval met D. Baxter the Bobcat, the Diamondbacks mascot -- over the weekend in Arizona.

Jeff Curry/USA Today Sports

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong showed off some of the most eye-catching custom cleats on display over the weekend.

Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Why should the wacky fun be limited to cleats? Here's a look at the official Stance socks worn over Players Weekend, sported by Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson was very specific about who he wanted to thank while taking the field for the Atlanta Braves.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

If we had to guess, the Chicago White Sox mascot is probably referred to as "Fuzzy Green Dude" more often than by name. (For the record, its name is "Southpaw.")

Harry How/Getty Images

Home is where the heart is, and what better way to wear it than on your bat? Kenta Maeda went to the plate twice Friday against the Brewers with a custom bat featuring his native Japanese flag.

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Kenley Jansen would like to welcome everybody to the wild, wild west, where every time the Dodgers closer takes the mound, 2Pac's "California Love" plays.