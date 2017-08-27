Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins, playing in his 17th career game, hit his 10th career home run in the bottom of the first inning Saturday night at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Hoskins has homered in four straight games and seven of his past eight. All 10 home runs have come since Aug. 14 -- more than the Washington Nationals (seven HRs) and the San Francisco Giants (six HRs) and as many as the San Diego Padres and the Kansas City Royals in that span.

Hoskins is the fastest player to reach 10 home runs in major league history. He outpaced Trevor Story and George Scott (21 games) and Gary Sanchez (22 games), according to ESPN Stats & Information.