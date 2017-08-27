The St. Louis Cardinals placed starting third baseman Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.

Gyorko had to pull up as he rounded third in the eighth inning of the Cardinals' 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night and was replaced by a pinch runner.

Gyorko leads the Cardinals in RBIs (64) this season and is hitting .272 with 18 home runs.

The Cardinals recalled first baseman Luke Voit from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

St. Louis (65-64) entered Sunday in third place in the National League Central, 4½ games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals are five games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild-card spot in the National League.