          Jedd Gyorko, injured running bases, placed on 10-day DL

          12:32 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The St. Louis Cardinals placed starting third baseman Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.

          Gyorko had to pull up as he rounded third in the eighth inning of the Cardinals' 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night and was replaced by a pinch runner.

          Gyorko leads the Cardinals in RBIs (64) this season and is hitting .272 with 18 home runs.

          The Cardinals recalled first baseman Luke Voit from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

          St. Louis (65-64) entered Sunday in third place in the National League Central, 4½ games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals are five games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

