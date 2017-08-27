Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer Julio Mendez suffered a cardiac event after being hit by a pitch Saturday night and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, the team announced Sunday.

Mendez, who plays for Helena, Milwaukee's rookie league club in the Pioneer League, was hit by a pitch thrown by Los Angeles Angels minor leaguer Austin Krzeminski in the ninth inning. The game, which was played in Tempe, Arizona, was called off after Mendez suffered the cardiac event.

Mendez, 20, received treatment on the field and was taken to the hospital.

Krzeminski tweeted after the game, asking for his followers to say a prayer for Mendez.

If everyone could do me a favor and say a pray for Julio Mendez it would really mean a lot 🙏🏽 — Austin Krzeminski⚾ (@austinmichael_k) August 27, 2017

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with Julio and his family," Brewers general manager David Stearns said in a statement. "We will provide updates as soon as we know more."

Mendez, an infielder, has been with the Brewers organization since 2014.