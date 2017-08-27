HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers won't travel to Houston as planned after their games Sunday in California because of torrential floodwaters that have engulfed the city during Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Rangers had been scheduled to head to Houston after playing Oakland to await the start of a series with the Astros beginning Tuesday. Instead, they'll return to Dallas to await word on the status of their three-game series.

The Astros are in Anaheim and also will fly to Dallas while a decision is made on the series.

"We have been in continuous contact with the Astros and Major League Baseball regarding travel tonight and the status of this week's series," Rangers president and general manager Jon Daniels said. "We will continue to talk throughout the day to get updates on the situation."

Editor's Picks Storm changes Texans' flight plans to Dallas With Tropical Storm Harvey wreaking havoc along the Gulf Coast, the Texans will fly to Dallas instead of Houston and return home as soon as it is safe to travel back.

The Rangers and Astros are the latest teams to change their travel plans because of the storm. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city Sunday, and the National Weather Service forecast that some parts of Houston and its suburbs could receive as much as 50 inches of rain from the storm.

"The breadth and intensity of this rainfall is beyond anything experienced before,'' the National Weather Service said in a statement.

The Houston Texans flew to Dallas after their preseason game Saturday in New Orleans instead of returning home and have said they'll stay there until conditions improve enough for them to come back to Houston.

The Texans are scheduled to host the Cowboys at NRG Stadium on Thursday, but that game could be in jeopardy with massive flooding in the city and rain continuing to fall.

The University of Houston football team went to Austin on Friday, practiced there Saturday and will resume practice Sunday on the University of Texas campus. No decision has yet to be made about the Cougars' season opener on Saturday at Texas-San Antonio, which is just about 80 miles from Austin.