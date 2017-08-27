        <
          Yu Darvish taken off DL, to start vs. Brewers

          3:07 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Sunday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

          Darvish spent the minimum 10 days on the DL because of lower back stiffness. He is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts with the Dodgers, who acquired the Japanese star from the Texas Rangers on July 31.

          Darvish, 31, is 8-9 with a 3.83 ERA in 25 starts this season with Los Angeles and Texas.

          The Dodgers also are close to getting Clayton Kershaw back in their rotation after the ace left-hander pitched five innings Saturday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

          Kershaw, who has been out with a lower back strain since July 24, said after the game that he is healthy and ready to return to the Dodgers.

