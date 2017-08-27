PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies turned a triple play in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

It was their major-league-leading fifth triple play since 2007, breaking a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Indians, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

After Anthony Rizzo opened the inning with a walk and moved to second on a Tommy La Stella single, Javier Baez sent a low, sinking line drive toward left field. Rookie Rhys Hoskins went down to catch the ball near the ground with his glove dragging behind him as he made the grab. He popped up to throw the ball as it came out of his glove.

Unsure what to do, Rizzo ended up on third base with La Stella halfway between first and second. Hoskins made the easy throw to second to double up Rizzo, and then Cesar Hernandez threw to first for the triple play.

The Cubs challenged the catch, but the umpires determined that the ball came out of Hoskins' glove after the catch was made.

It's the first time the Cubs have hit into a triple play since September 2014. The Phillies last turned one in August 2016.