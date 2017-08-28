Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said ace Clayton Kershaw came out of his Saturday rehab start at Triple-A well and will next start for Los Angeles either Friday or Saturday.

The three-time Cy Young winner, rehabbing from a lower back strain, threw five innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He allowed one run and two hits, did not walk a batter and struck out eight.

Of Kershaw's 64 pitches, 43 were strikes.

"Good, it was fun to get back out there," Kershaw said. "Fun to pitch again. It's been a long time.

"So I was glad to get back out there, and everything felt healthy and good to go, so I'm excited about the next one."

Kershaw, who is 15-2 with a 2.04 ERA this season, has been sidelined since July 24.