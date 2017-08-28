The Astros will play their upcoming series against the Rangers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, because of flooding in Houston from Tropical Storm Harvey, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Editor's Picks Watt wants Thursday game used for relief help The NFL is considering moving Thursday's preseason game between the Texans and Cowboys because of flooding in Houston. If it's played, J.J. Watt wants the NFL to use the game to raise funds for those affected by the flooding.

Major League Baseball is expected to officially announce the relocation of the three-game series later Monday, the source told Crasnick.

The Associated Press reported earlier Monday that the Astros' three-game series against the Mets, which starts Friday, also will be played at Tropicana Field. But the source told Crasnick that MLB has not yet finalized the location for the Mets-Astros series.

Both the Astros and Rangers flew to Dallas after their games in California on Sunday to await news of where the series, which starts Tuesday, would be held. They will now head to Florida, where the Astros will host "home" games far away from home, just like they did in the wake of Hurricane Ike in 2008 when they played two scheduled home games in Milwaukee.

It all means the Astros could end up playing 19 straight games away from Houston, where the AL Central leaders last played on Aug. 24. A 10-game road trip begins after the Mets series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.