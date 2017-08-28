The Nationals received a pair of key reinforcements Monday when two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and veteran outfielder Jayson Werth were activated from the disabled list.

Scherzer will start against the Miami Marlins on Monday night and Werth is back in the Nationals' lineup for the first time since early June, batting seventh and starting in right field.

Washington also optioned outfielders Rafael Bautista and Andrew Stevenson to Triple-A Syracuse to clear the roster spots.

Scherzer, 12-5 with a 2.25 ERA in 24 starts this season, hasn't pitched since Aug. 13 when he left a start and then sat out a game with neck spasms. He then was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Werth has been sidelined since going on the 60-day DL on June 4 with a left foot contusion. Werth, who has played several minor league rehab games in the last two weeks and said he feels good, batted .262 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 47 games before the injury.

Werth, 38, said last week he hopes being out for so long makes him fresher in the fall.

"There's definitely some silver lining to this whole thing," Werth said. "I'm just fortunate enough that I should have enough games under my belt to be ready for a push in October and help the team in any way that I can. ... I'll hopefully be a big part of this thing."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.