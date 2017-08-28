The Colorado Rockies have activated Ian Desmond from the disabled list, but he was not in the starting lineup Monday against the Detroit Tigers.

Desmond, 31, had been sidelined with a strained calf.

Desmond has played first base and the outfield in his first season with the Rockies, but he is a former shortstop and it has been speculated that he could see some time there for Colorado.

The Rockies originally balked at using Desmond at shortstop, but manager Bud Black appears more willing to capitalize on his versatility, especially given that shortstop Trevor Story is hitting .225 with a .308 OBP.

Desmond, signed to a five-year, $70 million deal in the offseason, has been limited to 65 games in 2017 because of injuries and has a .285/.328/.388 slash line.