New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is in the midst of a near two month-long slump, will get "a couple of days off" to try to shake his slump and get his swing back, manager Joe Girardi said.

Judge still leads the American League with 37 homers but his power production has dried up as of late, and Girardi said he wants to give the 25-year-old a chance to regroup.

Judge is not in New York's starting lineup for Monday night's series opener against the Cleveland Indians.

Judge is batting just .179 (26 of 145) with 7 homers, 16 RBIs and 65 strikeouts since winning the Home Run Derby over the All-Star break. His batting average has dropped from 329 to .280 and he struck out in a single-season record 37 consecutive games.