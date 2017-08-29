Authorities in Kansas say Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence.

The Kansas City Star reported that the infraction happened Sunday night in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Police spokesman Brian Payne said he could not release further details until the police report is completed, probably sometime Tuesday afternoon. Payne didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement that the team was "obviously disappointed" in the arrest but that Duffy "has always been accountable as a member of this organization."

The Royals' No. 1 starter, Duffy has been on the disabled list since Saturday because of a sore left elbow. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and the Royals hope to have him back this season.

"Danny was not part of the team traveling back from Cleveland on Sunday because he had returned to Kansas City a day earlier to undergo an MRI examination," Moore said in his statement. "We are still in the early stages of gathering the details, but I do know that Danny has always been accountable as a member of this organization and we expect the same accountability from him as this process moves forward. We obviously do not condone anyone driving while under the influence, but this is now a legal matter and we will allow the process to unfold and cannot comment any further."

