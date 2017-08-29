Joe Nathan, who is eighth all-time on the saves list with 377, is retiring from Major League Baseball.

The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday that they will hold a news conference with Nathan on Friday. The closer will throw out the first pitch before Minnesota's game that night against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field and also will be honored with a video tribute.

Joe Nathan recorded 260 of his 377 career saves with the Twins. Elsa/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals released Nathan from his minor league contact in June after he struggled for the team's Triple-A club in Syracuse, posting a 6.19 ERA in 16 innings. He was 0-2 with four saves.

He has had two Tommy John surgeries in his career, most recently in 2015, when he was with the Detroit Tigers.

In 16 major league seasons, Nathan posted a 2.87 ERA and 64-34 record in 923 1/3 innings.

He received four of his six All-Star nods with the Twins, who he pitched for from 2004 to 2011. He recorded 260 saves for the Twins, helping the club earn four postseason appearances in his seven seasons in Minnesota.