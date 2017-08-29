The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the team will match the pledges of Matt Carpenter and Adam Wainwright for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

On Monday, Carpenter, a native of Galveston, Texas, pledged to donate $10,000 for every home run he hits for the remainder of the season. Wainwright then pledged to also match Carpenter's donation.

Others across the majors also have donated to relief efforts.

Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Scott Kazmir, a Houston product, donated a total of $130,000.

Son of Houston Scott Kazmir donated $10K to HOU SPCA; $10K to Coalition for Homeless; $10K Houston Food Bank; $100K Bayou City Fellowship — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 29, 2017

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout pledged to donate $27,000, a nod to his uniform number (27).

The Houston Astros ownership group previously agreed to donate $4 million to the relief efforts.