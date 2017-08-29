        <
          Cardinals to match Matt Carpenter, Adam Wainwright pledges for Harvey relief

          5:24 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the team will match the pledges of Matt Carpenter and Adam Wainwright for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

          On Monday, Carpenter, a native of Galveston, Texas, pledged to donate $10,000 for every home run he hits for the remainder of the season. Wainwright then pledged to also match Carpenter's donation.

          Others across the majors also have donated to relief efforts.

          Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Scott Kazmir, a Houston product, donated a total of $130,000.

          Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout pledged to donate $27,000, a nod to his uniform number (27).

          The Houston Astros ownership group previously agreed to donate $4 million to the relief efforts.

