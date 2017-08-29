Giancarlo Stanton didn't cool off any Tuesday night.

The Miami Marlins slugger launched home run No. 51 of the season, a solo shot in the top of the first inning off Washington Nationals right-hander Edwin Jackson.

It was Stanton's 30th home run since the start of July. That gives him sole possession of second-most HRs in consecutive calendar months in major league history.

And with his 18th long ball of August, Stanton is now two home runs shy of tying the major league record for most in a calendar month. Sammy Sosa holds the mark of 20, set in June 1998. The Marlins round out the month with a game at Washington on Wednesday, followed by their series opener vs. the Phillies on Thursday.