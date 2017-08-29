Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was not in the lineup again Tuesday due to neck stiffness from having crashed into the outfield wall in Sunday's game against Houston.

Manager Mike Scioscia said Monday he hoped to get Trout back for Tuesday night's game against Oakland, but the two-time American League MVP will miss his second straight game as he nurses his sore neck.

With Trout still sidelined, Cameron Maybin was starting in center field and batting leadoff. Ben Revere is starting in left field and batting second.

Mike Trout's collision with the outfield wall on Sunday has forced him to miss the Angels' past two games. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Trout was injured in Los Angeles' 7-5 loss to the Astros after leaping in vain to try to make a game-saving catch off Brian McCann's bases-loaded triple on Sunday.

Trout is in an 0-for-17 slump. The longest slump of his career came in 2014 when he went 0 for 18. Overall, he's hitting .318 with 26 homers and 60 RBIs in 86 games.

Trout missed 39 games, from June through early July, after injuring his thumb sliding headfirst into second base. He had surgery and missed six weeks of big league action.