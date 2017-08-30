Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale struck out Toronto's Kevin Pillar in the second inning Tuesday night to reach 1,500 career strikeouts faster than any pitcher in major league history.

Sale's milestone, a called third strike for his third strikeout of the game, came in 1,290 innings pitched.

Former Chicago Cubs ace Kerry Wood held the previous record by reaching 1,500 in 1,300 innings pitched.

Sale, acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Chicago White Sox, entered Tuesday night's game in Toronto with a 14-6 record, a 2.88 ERA and an MLB-best 253 strikeouts.

He has been the ace of the Red Sox pitching staff and a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award. But he was coming off his worst start of the season in a 13-6 loss to the Indians, in which he gave up seven runs -- six earned -- in just three innings pitched.