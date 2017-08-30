Los Angeles Dodgers rookie slugger Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run Tuesday night in a rehab start and is expected to be activated to play Wednesday night in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bellinger, who has been on the disabled list with a right ankle sprain, served as the designated hitter Tuesday for the Dodgers' rookie club in the Arizona League.

Manager Dave Roberts said when Bellinger returns, he will go back to first base. Curtis Granderson, whom the team acquired in Bellinger's absence, will continue to play in the outfield.

Bellinger, who is one home run shy of Mike Piazza's franchise rookie record of 35, is hitting .274 with 79 RBIs.

The Dodgers also announced that ace Clayton Kershaw, as expected, will start Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list July 24 with back issues.

Kershaw is 15-2 with a 2.04 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 141⅓ innings.