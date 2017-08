Houston Astros star Carlos Correa played the entire game at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in a rehab game Tuesday with Triple-A Fresno.

Correa, on the disabled list since July 18 with a torn ligament in his left thumb, is scheduled for one more rehab start Wednesday before returning to the Astros on Friday against the New York Mets.

Correa, 22, is hitting .320 with 20 home runs and 67 RBIs this season.