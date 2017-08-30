Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Bryce Harper "is a long ways from running," the sign of a slow rehab from a knee injury that has left the All-Star outfielder discouraged with the postseason fast approaching.

Harper suffered a significant bone bruise in his left knee slipping on a wet base in the first inning of a rain-delayed game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this month. Speaking Wednesday, Harper also revealed that he strained his calf on that play in Washington, which has made the rehab even more difficult. In terms of rehab, he said all he's been able to do are calf raises.

"If I wasn't an athlete and was just an average person, I probably wouldn't even be on it and doing anything," Harper told reporters, according to The Washington Post. "I'm thankful enough to be able to have a strong unit in there in the training staff to come in there every day and work hard and be able to do the things I need to do around my body that take a little stress off the knee area and calf area and certain things that can speed up recovery and speed up those places around it that I can be stronger again. When I come back I don't have to rely on one muscle or one thing in my body to keep me going -- I can rely on everything. That's what we're doing right now."

Baker said he's noticed a different Harper this week.

"I can sense a little frustration in his voice when I ask him, 'How you doing?' or say, 'You're walking good,'" Baker told reporters. "Usually he's not a smart aleck, but lately he's been a little short in temperament and I can tell that's because he wants to play."

Jayson Werth, who just came off the disabled list, got the start in Harper's usual spot in right field Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

"That's one reason I'm playing Jayson [Werth] in right, too. You don't know if [Harper] has hit a plateau of healing. You're asking me questions I really don't know. Nobody knows. Only the Lord knows, really," Baker told reporters.

"I hate the thought of him not being around, but you've gotta make those plans whether we like it or not. Before we holler 'doomsday,' we've got a month to go and then we'll see."

Harper said he'll continue to be patient with the rehab. The Nationals entered Wednesday with a 14-game lead over the Marlins in the National League East.

"I'm just gonna take what's best for this organization and what's best for myself," Harper told reporters. "I don't want to come back and I pop something and have to have surgery and something goes bad."