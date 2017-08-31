CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell had a setback in his return from a foot injury, described as a bad case of plantar fasciitis, and will return to Chicago from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa to be examined by doctors.

Russell, 23, last played on Aug. 2 before going on the disabled list with the injury. Russell was scheduled to play six or seven innings in Iowa on Wednesday, leading to a possible return to the Cubs by the weekend, but he experienced soreness and was immediately scratched.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Cubs' starting shortstop, as marital problems became public via social media, where a third party accused him of domestic abuse. Major League Baseball looked into those allegations but has not made a definitive statement.

Javier Baez has started every game at shortstop since Russell went down. The Cubs do not have another natural shortstop on the 25-man roster, or much depth at that position in the minors. The team would have to trade for a shortstop by midnight ET Friday in order for the player to be available for the postseason roster.