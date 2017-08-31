        <
        >

          Addison Russell scratched from rehab assignment with plantar fasciitis

          9:05 PM ET
          • Jesse RogersESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Jesse joined ESPN Chicago in September 2009 and covers the Chicago Cubs for ESPNChicago.com and ESPN Radio 1000.
            Follow on Twitter

          CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell had a setback in his return from a foot injury, described as a bad case of plantar fasciitis, and will return to Chicago from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa to be examined by doctors.

          Russell, 23, last played on Aug. 2 before going on the disabled list with the injury. Russell was scheduled to play six or seven innings in Iowa on Wednesday, leading to a possible return to the Cubs by the weekend, but he experienced soreness and was immediately scratched.

          It has been an up-and-down season for the Cubs' starting shortstop, as marital problems became public via social media, where a third party accused him of domestic abuse. Major League Baseball looked into those allegations but has not made a definitive statement.

          Javier Baez has started every game at shortstop since Russell went down. The Cubs do not have another natural shortstop on the 25-man roster, or much depth at that position in the minors. The team would have to trade for a shortstop by midnight ET Friday in order for the player to be available for the postseason roster.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.