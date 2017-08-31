CHICAGO -- Home runs are up everywhere and that includes Chicago, where the Cubs became the first team in major league history to have five players record at least 20 home runs in their age-25 season or younger after 23-year-old Ian Happ went deep against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Happ joins Javier Baez (age 24), Kyle Schwarber (24), Willson Contreras (25) and Kris Bryant (25) in the exclusive club.

Happ's home run in the third inning off Pirates starter Ivan Nova also set a franchise mark as he became the sixth different Cubs player with at least 20 home runs this season. Anthony Rizzo has 30.