The American League's co-leaders in stolen bases are both members of the Houston Astros now, after the team acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
The Astros were awarded Maybin after claiming him on revocable waivers and will be responsible for paying the remainder of his $9 million salary this season.
Maybin and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve are tied for the AL in stolen bases with 29 each.
The Angels acquired outfielder Justin Upton in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, making Maybin expendable.
Maybin, 30, is hitting .235 with six home runs and 22 RBIs this season.
The 11-year veteran is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2017 season.