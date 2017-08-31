The American League's co-leaders in stolen bases are both members of the Houston Astros now, after the team acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Editor's Picks Angels get slugger Justin Upton from Tigers The Angels are acquiring outfielder Justin Upton from the Tigers. Upton is owed $88 million over the next four seasons. Minor league pitcher Grayson Long is headed to Detroit.

The Astros were awarded Maybin after claiming him on revocable waivers and will be responsible for paying the remainder of his $9 million salary this season.

Maybin and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve are tied for the AL in stolen bases with 29 each.

The Angels acquired outfielder Justin Upton in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, making Maybin expendable.

Maybin, 30, is hitting .235 with six home runs and 22 RBIs this season.

The 11-year veteran is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2017 season.