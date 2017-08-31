CHICAGO -- The Cubs will host a rare Friday night game on Sept. 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, after getting permission from the city of Chicago, in order to accommodate a busy travel schedule. The game between the first-place Cubs and second-place Brewers was originally scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT, but the Cubs were given permission based on playing the night before in Pittsburgh, then needing to travel home.

This will be the first regular-season night game the team has ever hosted on Friday as neighborhood restrictions limit the Cubs to 47 night games and summer concerts throughout the season.

Manager Joe Maddon has been a big proponent of a more accommodating schedule for his team since he was hired before the 2015 season. He helped eliminate "awkward" 3:05 p.m. CT start times and pushed for this game to be moved as well.