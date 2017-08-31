Fearing a hamate bone injury that could have ended his season, an MRI on Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton's left hand showed a bone bruise.

He didn't start in center field on Thursday but the news was a relief for the Twins, who currently hold the second wild-card spot in the American League.

"Things are progressing pretty good. He's pretty sore today, but hopefully we dodged any major issue there," Derek Falvey, the Twins' chief baseball officer told reporters.

Buxton suffered the injury Wednesday night when his hand came off his bat during a swing in the first inning. He ended up singling in the at-bat but left the game in the seventh inning.

"I felt a sharp pain in my hand," Buxton told reporters. "I didn't really pay any attention to it, just tried to battle through it. My last at-bat it was throbbing pretty good."

Buxton has helped to fuel the Twins' playoff push this month, hitting .324 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs in August. He is hitting .249 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs overall this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.