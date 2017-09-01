NEW YORK -- Justice Sonia Sotomayor sits in the Supreme Court by day, but on Thursday night she donned a robe in the Judge's Chambers at Yankee Stadium.

Sotomayor sat with the small section of fans in right field, where fans held up "All Rise" signs for the Yankees' struggling right fielder Aaron Judge.

Sotomayor grew up in the Bronx as a Yankee fan. She threw out a first pitch before a Yankee game in 2009.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor presided over a different type of 'Judge's Chambers' on Thursday, sitting alongside fans at the Yankee Stadium section that cheers on rookie slugger Aaron Judge. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

The Yankees constructed the Judge's Chambers as Judge tore up the American League in the first half. After hitting .329 with 30 homers and 66 RBIs in 75 game before the All-Star break, Judge entered Thursday night at .181 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in his past 43 games.

Justice Sotomayer cheered when Judge walked in the second inning.

She declined to speak to the media through a Yankees spokesperson.