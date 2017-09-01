The Atlanta Braves have agreed to trade veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips to the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

He was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs and needed to approve the trade.

The Angels sent Triple A catcher Tony Sanchez to the Braves as part of the deal.

The Angels (69-65) aggressively swung their second trade of the day to add veteran stars for their playoff push. A few hours earlier, the Angels acquired four-time All-Star outfielder Justin Upton from the Detroit Tigers.

Phillips is likely to play second base for the Angels, who are struggling at the position. The three-time All-Star is a four-time Gold Glove winner joining a solid defensive team.

Phillips, who was acquired before the season in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, was hitting .291 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs for Atlanta this season.