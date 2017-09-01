The Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves are finalizing details on a trade that would send Brandon Phillips to the Angels, sources tell ESPN's Buster Olney.

Editor's Picks Angels get slugger Justin Upton from Tigers The Angels have acquired outfielder Justin Upton from the Tigers. Upton is owed $88 million over the next four seasons. Minor league pitcher Grayson Long is headed to Detroit.

Astros claim co-SB leader Maybin from Angels The Astros acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Angels after claiming him on revocable waivers Thursday. 1 Related

He was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs and would need to approve the trade.

The potential deal was first reported by FanRag Sports.

Phillips, who was acquired before the season in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, is hitting .291 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI for Atlanta this season.

He was named an All-Star during three of his ten campaigns with the Reds.