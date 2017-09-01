The team with the best record in the American League just got a major reinforcement for their postseason run.

The Houston Astros have acquired Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers, boosting already one of the strongest pitching staffs in the majors.

In 28 starts this season, Verlander is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA. Since May 30, Verlander has 3.24 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 111 innings.

"On behalf of the Detroit Tigers, we sincerely thank Justin Verlander for his remarkable 13 seasons of dedication to the organization," Tigers executive vice president and general Al Avila said. "Justin has been the face of consistency over the course of his career, and a pillar for baseball in the City of Detroit. He is someone who I believe to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We wish Justin all the best as he starts a new chapter in his illustrious career."

Verlander is likely to make his first start for his new team next week, when Astros go back on the road, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Verlander, 34, won Rookie of the Year (2006), Cy Young and MVP awards (both in 2011) with the Tigers.

Verlander, who had a no-trade clause in his contract, did not get an extension as part of the deal.

"We get him for two more years on his contract. We got a really good team intact for the next few years. We think it's a big boost for the team and the city. We're excited about it," Astros owner Jim Crane told Fox 26. "We're always trying to improve the team. It's like a Carlos Beltran. (Verlander) can add a dimension we don't have. We're trying to win. If we get a shot to win, we're going to lean in."

Verlander had been the subject of trade rumors for the past two months and had talked about being at peace with any decision since he controlled his destination.

"I guess that makes it easier on my personally. I definitely would not be upset about staying here in Detroit, and again, because I control my own destiny, it wouldn't be somewhere I don't want to go [if a trade happens]," Verlander said in July.

The Astros sent pitcher Franklin Perez, Daz Cameron and catcher Jake Rogers to the Tigers as part of the deal. Houston will get a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Cameron is the son of ex-MLB outfielder Mike Cameron.