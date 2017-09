The Boston Red Sox have activated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from the 10-day disabled list. He was placed on the DL on Aug. 23 with a sprained left thumb.

Bradley was injured while reaching for home plate during a slide in a game against the Cleveland Indians.

Bradley is batting .262 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs this season, hitting .400 in his last seven games before being injured.

Also Saturday, the Red Sox recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket.