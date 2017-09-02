Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez will undergo cardiac ablation surgery to address a recurring heartbeat issue.

The Tigers made the announcement before their game Saturday against Cleveland. There was no immediate word about when Martinez will have the procedure.

"He made no indication this would be the end of his baseball days," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told reporters.

Martinez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list last Sunday due to an irregular heartbeat, is expected to be placed on the 60-day DL on Sunday.

Victor Martinez went to the hospital after Saturday's game due to a return of an irregular heartbeat that already has cost him games this season. Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports

Martinez, 38, was taken to the hospital in June after suffering from a rapid heartbeat, dizziness and cold sweats. He went on the DL and missed two weeks before returning to regular playing time.

Martinez is hitting .255 this season with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 107 games. He is under contract through the 2018 season and has said he plans to retire next year.