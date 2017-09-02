The Cincinnati Reds have picked up manager Bryan Price's option for 2018.

The move was first reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer and was confirmed by ESPN. The Reds informed Price in July that they were picking up his option, the Enquirer reported, though they weren't contractually obligated to do so until Saturday.

The Reds entered Saturday's game 58-77 and are 266-355 in Price's four seasons as manager.

The Enquirer reports that the rest of Price's coaching staff is also expected to return next year.