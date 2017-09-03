        <
          Pirates' Josh Harrison placed on DL with broken finger

          10:44 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a broken finger in his left hand.

          The Pirates announced the roster move before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Harrison suffered the injury, diagnosed as a fractured fifth metacarpal, when he was hit on the hand by a pitch in Saturday's game.

          Harrison, 30, is batting .272 with a career-high 16 home runs and 47 RBIs this season, his seventh with the Pirates.

          Pittsburgh recalled utilityman Chris Bostick from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Harrison on the active roster.

