Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a broken finger in his left hand.

The Pirates announced the roster move before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Harrison suffered the injury, diagnosed as a fractured fifth metacarpal, when he was hit on the hand by a pitch in Saturday's game.

Harrison, 30, is batting .272 with a career-high 16 home runs and 47 RBIs this season, his seventh with the Pirates.

Pittsburgh recalled utilityman Chris Bostick from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Harrison on the active roster.