Houston Astros All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa has been activated from the disabled list after being sidelined six weeks with a torn thumb ligament.

The Astros announced the roster move, which had been expected, before Sunday's afternoon game against the New York Mets. Correa will start at shortstop and return to his customary cleanup spot in the Astros' lineup.

Correa, 22, has been sidelined since July 18 after suffering the injury to his left thumb, which required surgery.

Correa is batting .320 with 20 home runs and 67 RBIs in 84 games this season. The first-place Astros went just 20-22 with Correa out of the lineup.