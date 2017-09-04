New York Mets third baseman David Wright, who has not played in over 15 months while recovering from neck surgery, will undergo another operation Tuesday to repair his rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

The Mets announced the latest surgery for Wright on Monday, one week after the veteran's minor league rehab assignment was shut down.

Wright, 34, has not played in a game in the majors since May 27, 2016. The Mets captain has spent this entire season attempting to come back from neck surgery for a cervical disk herniation.

David Wright has not been healthy enough to play for the Mets in 15 months. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A seven-time All-Star, Wright has appeared in a total of just 75 games since the start of the 2015 season. He has three years and $47 million remaining on the eight-year, $138 million deal he signed in 2012.

The Mets also shared other medical updates on Monday. Outfielder Michael Conforto will undergo shoulder surgery this week. Infielder T.J. Rivera will have Tommy John surgery this week. Pitcher Josh Edgin will undergo knee surgery Tuesday. Infielder Wilmer Flores broke his nose Saturday night and will be evaluated Tuesday. Infielder Amed Rosario sustained a finger contusion Saturday and is day to day.

On a more positive note, pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who is recovering from a lat injury, threw 18 pitches in his first rehab start Saturday and is scheduled to throw again Thursday.