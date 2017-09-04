New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez had his suspension reduced to three games, and he will begin serving it Monday when his team visits the Baltimore Orioles.

Sanchez had been suspended for four games for his role in a fight-filled afternoon against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Aug. 24, but he appealed the punishment and continued to play last week.

On Saturday, Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera and reliever Alex Wilson had their suspensions reduced by one game. Cabrera (six games) and Wilson (three games) both began serving their suspensions Saturday.

Sanchez had been criticized for what were perceived as sucker punches, after he hit Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos when they were defenseless.

Sanchez, 24, is hitting .276 with 28 home runs and 79 RBIs this season for the Yankees, who enter Monday's game atop the American League wild-card standings.