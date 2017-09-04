SS Javier Baez gets thrown out trying to steal second in the bottom of the second as he slides into 2B Ozzie Albies' knee. (0:50)

The defending champion Chicago Cubs scratched shortstop Javier Baez Monday with a thumb injury.

He left their loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday because of blurred vision in his right eye that he suffered when he slid headfirst into second base and took a knee to the head.

The thumb injury happened during the same play.

Baez was examined at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and joined the team in Pittsburgh on Monday. He said he expects to be in the lineup on Tuesday.

Javier Baez took a knee to the eye while diving into second base in the second inning on Sunday. David Banks/Getty Images

Baez is a major part of the Cubs on offense and defense. He has been filling in at shortstop with Addison Russell sidelined since early August because of a strained right foot.

Baez had just walked when he got caught off first and sprinted toward second. His helmet flew off as he dove into the bag, and his eye hit second baseman Ozzie Albies' knee.

Baez came out to shortstop in the third inning but exited with one out after motioning toward the dugout. Mike Freeman replaced him.