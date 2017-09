New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge walked for the 100th time Monday, becoming the first rookie to record at least 100 walks in a season since Jim Gilliam did so in 1953.

Judge was walked by Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy in the top of the second inning and again in the fourth inning, pushing his season total to 101.

The most walks in a season by a rookie since records were kept (1910 in NL, 1913 in AL) is 106 by Les Fleming in 1942, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.