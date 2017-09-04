Jake Arrieta is removed from the game in the third inning after suffering an apparent right leg injury against the Pirates. (0:38)

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago Cubs might have avoided a potential blow to their pennant hopes, as starter Jake Arrieta thinks he'll be fine after he left Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with tightness in his right hamstring in the third inning.

"As I started my drive to the plate, it grabbed pretty good," Arrieta said after the 12-0 loss. "As I tried to throw a warm-up pitch, it just wasn't going to happen. ... It could have been a lot worse. No pop or anything like that."

Arrieta did not rule out an MRI on Tuesday and will continue with treatment throughout the night, though he's hopeful he won't miss a start.

"Use some things [Monday]," he said. "Keep icing it, 20 minutes every hour, and see how I feel in the morning. As of now, I don't foresee it being much of an issue."

Arrieta gave up three runs including two home runs before leaving. It was his worst start in almost two months, as he was just named pitcher of the month for August after posting a 1.21 ERA over six outings. The Cubs are already using a six-man rotation, so they have the depth to be careful with Arrieta.

"He kind of got a cramp in his right hamstring," manager Joe Maddon said. "There is no test [scheduled] right now. We'll see how it plays out. He was able to loosen up."